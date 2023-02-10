Severely bruised 2-year-old leads to arrest of Apple Valley father

Sheriff’s investigators arrested Dillion Alan Forst, 31, of Apple Valley man on suspicion of child cruelty after his 2-year-old son was found severely bruised by medical personnel.

Beginning on Jan. 25, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Department's Crimes Against Children Detail, Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station, the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Specialized Enforcement Division investigated the physical abuse of the young child.

The child’s father, Dillion Alan Forst, 31, took his son to St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley and reported to medical staff that the child sustained contusions on his face, head, neck, back, and arms when Forst allegedly tripped and fell. At the same time, he held the boy in his arms.

The medical staff notified the Sheriff’s Department and DCFS of the injuries and stated that the statements given by Forst were not consistent with the injuries. CAC responded and assumed the investigation.

The injured boy was transferred to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries. Doctors there determined the injuries were caused by non-accidental trauma, consistent with child abuse.

On Wednesday, Forst was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child and aggravated mayhem. His bail was set at $1 million.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, at 909-387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

