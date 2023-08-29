'Severely high': questions over felony charge in case of naked man in West Asheville

Buncombe County Clerk of Court, located inside the county courthouse, is where the local records of all criminal and civil filings are housed.

ASHEVILLE – In a court hearing Aug. 28, there was question regarding the bond and charges levied against Ronald Jamal Billings, who allegedly ran around naked in a West Asheville neighborhood and attempted to break into residences.

Billings, 30, was arrested Aug. 4 inside a residence under construction after the Asheville Police Department received reports of a “naked man running around the neighborhood” of Madeline Avenue and trying to break into residences, according to an APD news release. Billings was charged with two counts of felony indecent exposure with victims under the age of 16 and one count of felony breaking and entering to terrorize and injure, among various other misdemeanors.

Billings’ lawyer, Kerry Glasoe-Grant, stated in court Aug. 28 that methamphetamine played a major role in his behavior. Billings, who lives in Marion with family, had a relapse and was “severely high on meth” during his naked escapade, according to Glasoe-Grant, which she thinks was the cause of the incident.

Glasoe-Grant recognized the allegations against Billings, specifically that he was running around people’s yards, and “banging on the patio door while he was in the nude.” She said there was a woman outside with her 13-year-old and 12-year-old nieces, perhaps in a pool.

“But I have not heard that it was done for the purpose of self-gratification, which is a requirement of that statute,” Glasoe-Grant said, referring to Billings’ felony indecent exposure charge. “Yes, there was indecent exposure, but I think it was a misdemeanor indecent exposure.”

“I get its bad behavior and he shouldn’t have been nude running around anywhere … but I don’t think there was a sexual component that I’ve heard alleged with this case,” Glasoe-Grant added.

A Madeline Avenue resident, Chad Conover, previously told the Citizen Times that he spotted Billings going into a friend’s backyard while still wearing underwear. Billings then used the neighbor’s hose to splash water on his body, according to the Conover, and continued to strip the rest of the way naked.

When Conover later saw Billings approach his own door, he said, “I could tell he was messed up. He was uttering that he was trying to hide.”

Glasoe-Grant requested Billing’s bond be changed to unsecured, which means he would not have to pay his full amount of bond but would instead have to pay 10% of his bond if he failed to appear in court. Josh Harrold, the assistant district attorney working the case Aug. 28, asked for the bond to stay where it is, noting that it was previously decreased from $70,000 to $10,000 on Aug. 7. He also pointed out there has not been any discovery provided for the case at this time.

District Court Judge Julie Kepple decided to keep the bond as is, and a new court date was set for Oct. 3.

There has been no official move to adjust Billings’ charges or indict his case to Superior Court, though Harrold mentioned there are plans to indict. While Harrold was the state’s attorney working the case Aug. 28, Meredith Mercer is the assistant DA assigned to the case.

Billings remains in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Naked man in West Asheville severely high on meth, lawyer says