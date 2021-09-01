Severfield plc's (LON:SFR) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Severfield's (LON:SFR) stock up by 2.8% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Severfield's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Severfield is:

9.1% = UK£17m ÷ UK£191m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Severfield's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

To begin with, Severfield seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 9.1%. This probably goes some way in explaining Severfield's moderate 8.6% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing Severfield's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.8% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SFR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Severfield Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Severfield has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 45% (or a retention ratio of 55%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Severfield has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 39%. As a result, Severfield's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 9.8% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Severfield's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

