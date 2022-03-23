Severstal Asks Bondholders to Call Citi as Deadline Looms

(Bloomberg) -- A Russian company on the brink of missing a deadline for a debt coupon has urged bondholders to get in touch with Citigroup Inc., which has blocked the payment and asked for an ironclad permit to pay from the U.S. Treasury.

Steelmaker Severstal is applying for the licenses required to process the payment, it said in a statement. which includes a U.K. number to a switchboard at Citigroup, the paying agent and the trustee. The $12.6 million interest was due March 16, and given that the five-business-day grace period ends Wednesday, Severstal risks becoming the first Russian company to fail to meet a deadline on foreign-currency debt since the war in Ukraine began.

The firm is seeking to “liaise with the relevant authorities to pursue a broader solution in order to minimize unintended effects of the sanctions restrictions on the Noteholders,” according to the statement, adding that it expects the situation to be resolved as soon as possible.

The statement follows a Citigroup request for Severstal to get permission from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control before it can remit the cash, according to two people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly on the issue. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment earlier on Wednesday, as did Severstal’s press department.

While the company itself is not sanctioned, controlling shareholder Alexey Mordashov is on the European Union and U.K.’s sanctions lists. Still, because he’s not included in any U.S. sanctions, Severstal refrained from preemptively applying for an OFAC permit, one of the people said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury couldn’t comment on dealings with a company or individual the nation hasn’t sanctioned.

Severstal’s unprecedented request to bondholders to rally around the company comes hours before the bond coupon’s grace period -- a buffer that gives the firm room to work out any technical glitches -- expires. A missed payment is likely to exacerbate foreign investor anxiety at a time when there’s uncertainty about whether Russian firms can continue honoring their debt obligations given the number of sanctions and capital controls in place.

If the money isn’t in creditors’ accounts by the end of Wednesday, they may opt to wait several days to see if Severstal can come up with the necessary permits to pay the interest, rather than accelerate the debt and demand full repayment.

In the event of a default, the company’s international operations and claims would only cover 16% of the company’s foreign unsecured debt, according to estimates by JPMorgan analysts on March 4. They only relied on receivables claims from export sales, because Severstal’s production facilities are located in Russia.

Blocked Cash

Severstal’s interest payment is due to holders of $800 million in so-called loan participation notes that mature in 2024. The debt, which pays an annual rate of 3.15%, was issued by Luxembourg-based unit Steel Capital.

Severstal said in a March 16 press release that it had received permission from the Russian government to make the interest payment in dollars, but that it had grounds to believe that Citigroup would block the payment. Instead of transferring the full amount owed, Severstal decided to make a test payment, which as of the end of last week had not been processed, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

If the interest payment isn’t processed, the company said last week it would pursue “alternative options” to pay its creditors, without providing further details.

(Updates with JPMorgan’s estimates on recovery value in eighth paragraph.)

