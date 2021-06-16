Sewage in the creek? Johnson County issues health advisory after sewer line break

Johnson County health officials are warning residents to avoid creek water in an area in south Overland Park after a sewer line break.

The health and wastewater departments issued a public health advisory to residents living between Metcalf Avenue and Roe Boulevard near 123rd Street, where Tomahawk Creek flows.

Officials said that the sanitary sewer line may have been damaged by heavy rain, according to a news release. The line broke at a tributary that flows into Tomahawk Creek, said Susan Pekarek, director at the wastewater department.

Pekarek said more than 2,800 residents living near the creek received notice of the advisory. They are also asked to keep their pets away from the creek water.

“Johnson County Wastewater Department crews and their construction contractor will be working to replace the broken line, so residents in the area will see construction crews at the site,” she said in an email to The Star.

Health officials said there is no impact to the public water system.

Johnson County Wastewater will post signs, monitor the area and test water quality on the creek to determine when they can announce that the notice is lifted, according to the release.

For more information, call 913-715-8604.