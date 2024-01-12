Sewage leak forces 24 families from SLC apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A sewage leak at a Salt Lake City apartment complex Thursday evening forced more than 20 families from their homes.

The American Red Cross said the leak required 24 families to leave their apartments at the Seasons at Pebble Creek complex along 1700 South.

“We were called out because there was a flood in three of the buildings,” said Tina Spencer, with the American Red Cross.

A shelter was set up for the displaced families at the Sorenson Multi-Cultural Center on California Avenue.



