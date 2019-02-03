Sewage is overflowing into New York waterways. This is what it will take to stop the problem

Water cascading over Niagara Falls is one of the most awe-inspiring natural features in the world. But for passengers aboard the famed Maid of the Mist boat tour in summer 2017, the setting was more nauseating then breathtaking.

Three million gallons of untreated sewage spewed into the waterways of the popular tourist attraction. Water darkened, and the odor of feces permeated mist from the falls, according to dozens of reports from visitors aboard the tour boat that day.

Sadly, the defilement — blamed on outdated equipment and human operator error at the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant — is no anomaly.

More than 6.5 billion gallons of sewage spewed from antiquated sewer systems into New York waterways on 1,900 occasions between April 2017 and March 2018, according to a report from the state comptroller's office.

The problem is only getting worse as upgrades fail to keep up with deteriorating systems and climate change triggers more flooding. What will it take to solve the problem of untreated or partially treated sewage, combined with stormwater polluting rivers, creeks and other water bodies? A massive dollar investment in sewerage systems to handle the flows.

Major overflows

Consider the heavy rains of last summer, when Southern Tier rivers swelled beyond their banks. In Binghamton, for example, part of the rising Susquehanna River was fed over a 12-hour period on June 27 by a blend of an estimated 10 million gallons of partially untreated sewage and rainwater pouring in from an overflow site on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to state Department of Environmental Conservation records.

Communities are required to report the overflows to the DEC, which maintains an Excel spreadsheet of the incidents, but much of the data reflects estimates rather than precise measurements.

Heavy rains in August pushed huge amount of sewage into Southern Tier waterways. Around Aug. 13, a week of heavy rains dumped an estimated 238 million gallons of untreated sewage and rain into the Susquehanna. Last year, millions also poured into the Susquehanna from a pipe on Riverside Drive in Binghamton just west of the Lourdes Hospital complex.

In Elmira, more than 16 million gallons of raw sewage and rainwater poured into the Chemung River on Aug. 13 from three sites: East Water, West Water and Luce streets, according to the DEC data.

The problem is statewide, with sewage overflowing into the Niagara River, into the St. Lawrence River from Ogdensburg, and into several Buffalo-area waterways from Buffalo.

In Rochester, tens of millions of gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater overflowed into the Genesee River in November 2017, according to DEC records.

About 40 percent of the sewer systems in New York are at least 60 years old, and about 10 percent were built before 1925, DEC records show. About 65 percent of these older systems routinely overflow when overwhelmed with heavy rains.

A typical bathroom toilet holds about three gallons of water. An overflow of just 1 million gallons is equal to flushing more than 333,000 times into the river.

Last year alone, more than 100 spills in New York totaled at least 1 million gallons, and many were much larger.

Steve Busch, a kayak instructor at Binghamton University, says he stays away from the Binghamton-Johnson City Wastewater Treatment Plant, which has been under construction and is sorely overloaded in heavy rains. Busch said he has seen used condoms and fecal matter floating by.