Sewage pumped into sea near Chichester since before Christmas

Sewage has been pumped into the sea near Chichester continuously since before Christmas, data shows.

The release at Thornham has lasted since 23 December 2022, according to Southern Water's online Beachbuoy tool, which records sewage discharges.

Environmental group SOS Whitstable have described the pollution as "unprecedented" and "catastrophic".

Southern Water said recent heavy rainfall has put "extra pressure" on the sewer network.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said residents have continuously complained about sewage being released into the harbour - a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Site of Special Scientific Interest.

In November, high levels of potentially harmful E. coli bacteria were reported in Chichester and Langstone harbours by environmental campaigners.

SOS Whitstable said nearly all designated coastal bathing areas in the south east have been put at risk by an "unprecedented" level of sewage discharges.

This is horrific.



According to the @SouthernWater website there are multiple CSO releases that have been going on since LAST YEAR.



One is Chichester apparently started before Christmas, 26 days ago!



Unprecedented and catastrophic pollution. How can it be justified? pic.twitter.com/kQsiBg1UXj — SOS Whitstable (@SOSWhitstable) January 18, 2023

Southern Water said heavy rainfall over the last three months was to blame for the releases.

"The high volumes of rainfall we have seen since November has put extra pressure on our sewer network, as surface water has regularly entered this system in large volumes," a spokesperson said.

"To protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding, storm overflows provide a release valve to allow excess flows to enter the environment instead."

Story continues

The company said the discharges, which are permitted by the Environment Agency, are up to 95% rainwater.

It said it was "working hard" to reduce reliance on storm overflows with the help of a £2bn investment.

An Environment Agency spokesman said all enforcement options are "under constant review" where there is evidence of failure to comply with discharge permits or suspected watercourse pollution.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.