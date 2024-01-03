Sewage spill floods Belmont apartments; who is to blame?

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Industrial fans clutter the first-floor walkway at the Chronicle Mill in Belmont.

Third-party crews have been working to dry the hallways after a sewage spill flooded every apartment on the first floor.

Renter Joe Lewin says it happened the day after Christmas.

“So the water slowly shriveled in and then got worse throughout the day and night. And eventually, it just, you know, we were told we needed to leave,” he said.

Neighbors trudged through the damp hallways for days.

Lewin was able to get pictures of his floors after the water levels receded.

He says their renter’s insurance claims were denied because of a water backup clause, forcing him to call the city, which opened its insurance claim with the North Carolina League of Municipalities.

“But there’s been no contact with them or with the North Carolina League of Municipalities and the residents, leaving us wondering what’s going to happen next. It’s been, I understand it’s the holidays, but it’s been a week. You know, this is an issue that can take time and people need answers.”

After days of no updates, Lewin showed up at the city council meeting to voice his frustrations.

“Time is of the essence. We need your guidance, support, and swift action to help us navigate this distressing period. It is not merely about restitution for material losses, but also about restoring a sense of security, stability, and trust in our community. I urge the Council to collaborate with the impacted residents, to listen to our concerns, and work hard and find bipartisan solutions together,” Lewin said in part of his statement.

But he wasn’t happy with his elected leader’s responses.

“We have reached out to our insurance provider, the League of Municipalities. We do have a claim adjuster that went out to the site last Friday and they are currently on top of it,” said one councilman.

“What exactly was the source?” asked another councilman.

“We don’t really know. We’re still investigating; as far as I know, it was a clogged sewer and I’m not really sure what was in it—if it was associated with heavy rain or anything like that,” said another.

“I’m living in a hotel right now and it’s going to be three weeks before I can move into my new apartment. And that’s, you know, that’s $1600 of my own money. And then, you know, I might also have to cover all my furniture, clothes, and belongings. They didn’t seem too knowledgeable on how such a historic landmark in Belmont was so heavily affected and displacing all those families. And I’m concerned about how quickly they’re going to give us a solid concrete answer. We can stand on and rely on,” Lewin said.

We called the city’s public works department for an update, but no one called us back.

