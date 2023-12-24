Seward Highway blocked by large avalanche near Sterling Highway

Dec. 24—An avalanche estimated to be 400 feet wide has closed the Seward Highway near its intersection with the Sterling Highway on the Kenai Peninsula.

The closure was announced just after 8 a.m. Sunday. Alaska State Troopers issued an alert at about 8:30 a.m.: "An avalanche has blocked all lanes of travel on the Seward Highway between mile 36 and 40 near the Sterling Highway Y. The highway will be closed until avalanche debris can be cleared from the roadway."

The slide, which is about 400 feet wide and 3 feet deep, occurred at Mile 37 of the Seward Highway, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said. The agency expects the closure to last for more than eight hours. "(Maintenance and operations) crews from Soldotna to Seward to Girdwood are responding," according to the state transportation department.

Troopers, as well as Soldotna public safety officials, recommended the public check 511.alaska.gov for the latest information.

That website, operated by the state transportation department, also warned travelers from Seward not to attempt to drive north for "at least the next 2 hours, please" due to what were described as blizzard conditions including heavy snow and wind.

A winter weather advisory in effect until midmorning Sunday for the western Kenai Peninsula called for 6 to 8 inches of new snow and winds gusting to 30 mph. The National Weather Service noted that several areas in Southcentral Alaska received rain overnight gradually turning into snow: "While the weather will be improving, recent snowfall and rain-on-snow may lead to poor travel conditions."

Heavy snowfall and strong winds creating highly dangerous conditions prompted the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center to issue an avalanche warning for backcountry recreators through 6 p.m. Sunday. The zones covered in the alert include the western Chugach and Kenai Mountains stretching from the Girdwood area down through Portage, Turnagain Pass, Summit Lake, Lost Lake and Seward.

"Travel in avalanche terrain is NOT recommended," the avalanche center's warning says, citing the potential for large human-triggered and natural slides. Aside from backcountry danger, the center said roof avalanches were likely, and urged people in those areas to "pay attention to children, people and pets under roofs shedding snow."

Closer to Valdez, the Richardson Highway is closed from Mile 19 to 65, at Thompson Pass, for a winter storm and avalanche mitigation work, transportation officials said early Sunday.

And in the Interior, an avalanche closed the Richardson in both directions from Mile 182 to 200, north of Paxson, and crews are working to clear the debris from the road, according to a 511 alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.