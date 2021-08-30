Seward man accused of sexually assaulting child

Aug. 30—A Seward man was jailed Friday after state police said he sexually assaulted a child younger than 16, according to court papers.

Micky Scott Thompson, 35, is charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Troopers said the April 2019 assault at a Seward home was reported to them three months later. Thompson is accused of touching the child inappropriately and then engaging in intercourse, police said.

The same type of behavior happened on another occasion elsewhere in Pennsylvania. The accuser's age and gender was redacted from court papers by court staff.

Thompson was interviewed by state police in June and shown a picture of the accuser. Police said Thompson confessed to sexually assaulting the child twice, according to court papers.

He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 10. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .