Seward man arrested, 3 children found safe after police sought community help in search

Jan. 2—Law enforcement agencies on Sunday arrested a man wanted in connection with an earlier incident involving a vehicle that went into Seward's boat harbor with three children inside, according to authorities.

The Seward Police Department said in a statement on social media Sunday evening that police and Alaska State Troopers arrested 44-year-old Cash Christensen "without incident on Salmon Creek Road," which is located north of the local airport.

Christensen, a resident of Seward, faces three counts of third-degree domestic violence assault along with two counts of third-degree misconduct involving a weapon, police said.

Christensen's arrest comes after Seward police and troopers sought the public's help finding him and three girls he was seen driving with late Saturday night. Authorities initially said the children — who have since been found safe — were potentially in danger.

"The kids have been located, and they're with a family member now. They're safe," Seward police Sgt. Patrick Messmer said Sunday afternoon, a few hours before police announced Christensen's arrest.

The search for Christensen and the three girls stemmed from a Friday police investigation, Messmer said.

On Friday, a vehicle that Christensen had operated went into the waters of the Seward boat harbor with the three girls inside, Messmer said. The children were brought to safety and a citizen gave them a ride from the scene before police arrived, according to Messmer.

Police received new information over the weekend that caused the department to reinvestigate the circumstances of Friday's incident, Messmer said. Other details, such as the connection between Christensen and the children, weren't immediately available for confirmation due to the ongoing investigation, according to Messmer.

"We would like to thank the community for their help on this case," Seward police said on Facebook.