Dec. 7—State Police announced a Seward man faces additional charges following an investigation after an infant was injured last month.

According to a media release, State Police in Princetown arrested David R. Walker, 32, Dec. 6, on additional charges of three counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class "E" felony.

During the ongoing investigation and with the assistance of Troop G Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), images consistent with child sexual exploitation were discovered on Walker's cellular phone, the release said.

Walker was processed at the Cobleskill barracks and arraigned at the Richmondville Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear in court on Jan. 5, 2023.

Walker was also charged last month after an injured infant was admitted to the Albany Medical Center on Nov. 5. He was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony; reckless assault of a child, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The injured infant has been discharged from the hospital and their condition is improving, the release said.

