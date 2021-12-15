Sewell to be 1st woman, 3rd Black person to lead NYC police

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHELLE L. PRICE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Keechant Sewell, a Long Island police official, as the city's next police commissioner, making her the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force.

Adams, himself a former New York police captain, introduced Sewell on Wednesday as his barrier-breaking choice for one of the most high-profile and powerful jobs in his upcoming administration.

“She’s the woman for the job,” Adams declared as he appeared with Sewell at a news conference in her native Queens.

“She carried with her throughout her career a sledgehammer and she crushed every glass ceiling that was put in her way," Adams said. “Today, she has crashed and destroyed the final one we need in New York City.”

Sewell, who serves as the Nassau County Police Chief of Detectives, will be the third Black person to serve as New York Police Department commissioner. The 49-year-old will replace Dermot Shea, who is retiring from the NYPD after 30 years, having spent the last two as commissioner. She’ll begin when Adams takes office Jan. 1.

Adams had promised on the campaign trail that he would hire a woman as commissioner. Other potential candidates included former Seattle chief Carmen Best, Philadelphia Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, former Newark chief Ivonne Roman and NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes.

Adams praised Sewell for her “emotional intelligence,” describing her as “calm, collected, confident" and someone who had risen through the ranks.

It has been decades since a Black person ran the NYPD, with Benjamin Ward and Lee Brown, who served in the 1980s and 1990s, preceding Sewell. She will inherit a police department in flux. The NYPD has struggled to keep crime down a few years after achieving record lows.

The rise, particularly in shootings and killings, is part of a national trend in the wake of the pandemic, but police officials have also blamed state reforms that eliminated pretrial detention for many charges. There is little evidence that the reforms have resulted in more crime.

Sewell said she will be “laser-focused on violent crime,” with a particular emphasis on gun crimes.

“We are in a pivotal moment in New York as our city faces the twin challenge of public safety and police accountability. They are not mutually exclusive,” Sewell said after Adams introduced her.

Adams, the cofounder of 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, an advocacy group that sought criminal justice reform and spoke out against police brutality, has pledged new strategies to fight crime, including the return of foot patrols.

He has pushed back against progressive calls to defund the police and has defended the controversial stop-and-frisk police strategy as a useful tool that has been abused. He has also pledged to diversify the NYPD's ranks.

Among about 35,000 uniformed members of the department, about 45% are white, 30% are Hispanic, 15% are Black and 10% are Asian.

Sewell on Wednesday reiterated that promise to diversify the force.

“I am mindful of the historic nature of this announcement as the first woman and only the third Black person to lead the NYPD in its 176-year history. I bring a different perspective, committed to make sure the department looks like the city it serves, and making the decision, just as Mayor-elect Adams did, to elevate women and people of color to leadership positions," she said.

Sewell was named Nassau’s Chief of Detectives in September 2020 overseeing a staff of about 350 people. The NYPD has about 35,000 officers.

Adams acknowledged Sewell has been leading a much smaller force in her current role, but said Wednesday she helped make Nassau County one of the safest communities in the country.

Sewell has overseen Nassau County's detectives, including its homicide squad and special victims squad, for about a year. Before that, she oversaw the department's professional standards bureau and internal affairs, according to a report last year in Newsday.

She started with the department as a patrol officer in 1997 and worked her way up the ranks to become a precinct commander, to head the department's bureau of major cases and to serve as the chief hostage negotiator.

The New York Post first reported the selection of Sewell on Tuesday night.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Penei Sewell graded by PFF as the top OT in the league in Week 14

    The Lions two tackles, Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, had outstanding games in Denver

  • Incoming New York mayor to appoint first woman to lead city's police department

    Adams, himself a former New York City police captain, will introduce Keechant Sewell at a news conference in Queens on Wednesday, New York's Daily News reported. “Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve,” Adams said in a statement published by the newspaper. The New York Times reported that Sewell is a 23-year veteran of the police department in Nassau County, New York, where she is chief of detectives.

  • New York City names first female police chief

    Keechant Sewell, 49, will be the first woman to lead the US's largest police force in its 176 years.

  • The Star's Athletes of the Week

    Oxnard basketball player Reese Widerburg and La Reina basketball player Kelly Barber are The Star's Athletes of the Week.

  • Congress sends Biden $2.5T debt limit hike, avoiding default

    Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation's borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition. The action came just hours shy of a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned last month that she was running out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation’s first-ever default. “The full faith and credit of the United States should never be questioned," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said from the House floor shortly before the vote. “Democrats have known this day is coming for two years and did absolutely nothing,“ said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas.

  • Iraqi singer's music still brings split society together

    A petite woman in a gold brocade robe appears on stage in a smoke-filled Baghdad club. This is the magic of Sajda Obeid, an Iraqi singer of Roma origins. At her Monday night concert at the “Yarmouk Club” in Baghdad, men and women of all ages and social backgrounds swayed and mouthed the words to her songs.

  • ‘You don’t know who is going to die next’: Civil rights era heroes are dying, leaving rich legacies

    This year marks the loss of civil rights veterans who worked in hostile territories to dismantle Jim Crow and register Black residents to vote.

  • Quincy police look for information after person shot in possible road rage incident

    A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound Quincy police say is linked to a road rage incident.

  • Dump Lithium Stocks Now, Says Goldman Sachs

    Tuesday evening, Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort downgraded shares of lithium miners Albemarle and Livent to Sell from Hold.

  • North Fort Myers father negligent in toddler's February meth death, Lee County sheriff says

    "Illegal drugs have the ability to destroy lives, even the life of an innocent child and tear at the fabric of society," official says of toddler's death.

  • University of Minnesota board to vote on pay raise for president

    University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel is up for a big boost in pay.Driving the news: The agenda for this week's University Board of Regents meeting includes a proposed contract extension that would increase the president's salary package by hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next five years.By 2026, Gabel's total compensation could be worth about $900,000, not counting supplemental retirement benefits.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Real Betis fans throw toys onto pitch for children in need

    In what's an annual tradition, Real Betis fans throw toys on to the pitch during the last home match of the year.Thousands of toys flew through the air, landing on the grass or being caught by some of the club staff who gathered them up to later be delivered to children in Seville and the surrounding area.It's estimated over 19,000 toys were thrown and collected in what must be a record time as the match resumed on time with no delay.And the fans were rewarded for their generosity, being treated to three goals in the second half, as Real Betis beat Real Sociedad 4-0.

  • Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's federal civil rights

    Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges that he violated George Floyd's civil rights, allowing the former Minneapolis police officer to avoid another high-profile trial.

  • Steph Curry is the greatest NBA shooter of all time

    Steph Curry made history Tuesday night at basketball's Mecca, hitting his 2,974th career three-pointer in a 105-96 win over the Knicks to pass Ray Allen for most all time.Curry: 2,977Allen: 2,973Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeReggie Miller: 2,560James Harden: 2,509Kyle Korver: 2,450"I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got that record. I'm comfortable saying that now." Hang it in the Louvre. Photo: Evan Yu

  • 16 holiday movies that don't revolve around a white man and woman falling in love

    These holiday and Christmas movies showcase LGBTQ love and feature Black and Hispanic stars in leading roles.

  • Ex-boarding school for Native children owning up to its past

    Middle schooler Rarity Cournoyer stood at the heart of the Red Cloud Indian School campus and chanted a prayer song firmly and solemnly in the Lakota language — in a place where past generations of students were punished for speaking their mother tongue. Lakota language teacher Amery Brave Heart walked quietly with a small bundle of smoldering sage stems. Brave Heart — sporting a long braid on the very campus where his grandfather, Basil Brave Heart, said he had his long hair shorn and carelessly trampled on as a newly arrived pupil — offered the sage to each student as part of a brief smudging or purification ritual, in which they symbolically waved the scented smoke toward themselves. Such scenes would have been hard to imagine here decades ago when Holy Rosary Mission — as the Catholic K-12 school was then named — formed part of a network of boarding schools across North America where generations of Indigenous children were brought to weaken their bonds to tribe and family and assimilate them into the dominant white, English-speaking, Christian culture.

  • Oak Brook Nordstrom hit by grab-and-go burglars twice in 1 day

    Surveillance video released by police shows the thieves taking their time stealing items, then running out of the store.

  • NFL requiring coaches, team staff to get COVID-19 boosters

    The NFL is requiring coaches, front-office staff and team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27. In a memo sent to teams on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said: “Given the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities, our experts have recommended that we implement the CDC’s recommendation.” The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine. The CDC recommends an individual who received a second Pfizer or Moderna shot to complete the primary vaccine series more than six months earlier should receive a booster shot.

  • Mom accused in fentanyl death of daughter dies in custody

    A woman accused of smoking fentanyl with her 11-year-old daughter was recently arrested but died while in Kitsap County Jail

  • Cawthorn slams Chasten Buttigieg for complaining about student loans

    The freshman congressman tore into the transportation secretary’s spouse over the recent Instagram story that saw Buttigieg make headlines.