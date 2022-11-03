Sewell man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Sewell man accused of pushing a bicycle rack into a police line during the Capitol riot has admitted guilt to felony charges, authorities said Wednesday.

Philip S. Young, 60, was identified among the rioters in part through his jacket, which carried the logo of a South Jersey-based boilermakers union, a criminal complaint says. The retired union member also wore a distinctive red, white and blue bandana.

According to court records, Young was among several rioters that lifted and pushed a bicycle rack barricade into a line of police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on stairs leading to the Capitol's Upper West Terrace.

More: Medford woman allegedly described Capitol riot as 'first shot ... of the revolution'

Young "briefly" succeeded at getting past the barricades "before being sprayed with a chemical irritant and pushed back," the complaint says.

A little more than an hour later, Young was seen deflating the tire of a U.S. government vehicle in the Capitol's east courtyard.

About a dozen South Jersey residents have been accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The Capitol siege sought to block the certification of Electoral College votes for President Joseph Biden.

Two area residents — Stephanie Hazelton, 50, of Medford and Marcos Panayiotou, 30, of Wrightstown — entered guilty pleas to Capitol charges earlier this year.

Two South Jersey men, Lawrence Stackhouse, 34, of Gloucester Township and Robert Petrosh, 53, of Mays Landing, have been sentenced for their roles in the riot.

Another local suspect, 63-year-old James D. Rahm Jr., was found guilty last month of felony and misdemeanor charges.Authorities have identified Rahm as a resident of Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

At a court hearing Wednesday, Young pleaded guilty to two felony offenses: assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with officers during a civil disorder.

Story continues

He also admitted guilt to five misdemeanor charges.

Young, who was arrested in Sewell in August 2021, is currently free on his own recognizance.

He is to be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2023.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Philip S. Young is accused of pushing a bike rack into a police line