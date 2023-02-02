Sewell man sentenced for his role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Sewell man has received an eight-month prison term for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Philip Young, 61, had sought house arrest for six months, while the prosecution wanted a 40-month prison term, court records show.

Young, a retired boilermaker, pleaded guilty in November to two felonies — interfering with officers during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

He also admitted guilt to five misdemeanor charges arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

According to court records, Young was among several rioters who pushed a bike-rack barricade into a line of police officers near the beginning of the riot.

He later deflated tires on a government vehicle, the records say.

Young was identified in part through his jacket, which carried the logo of a South Jersey-based boilermakers union, a criminal complaint says.

A public defender said Young, who was arrested in August, “got swept away by the mob” after attending a speech by Trump that preceded the riot.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich also rejected Young's request for a sentence that included two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

The District of Columbia judge instead ordered Young to make restitution of $2,000 and, after his release from incarceration, to serve three years on supervised release.

Young admitted guilt to all charges without a plea agreement because he wanted a judge to set his sentencing guidelines, according to a filing by his attorney.

The prosecution had proposed a plea bargain with a sentencing range of 24 to 30 months in prison, the filing said.

Young is among some 15 people with South Jersey ties to be charged in connection with the Capitol breach. Six of the defendants have admitted guilt, with others awaiting trial.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Retired boilermaker learns the consequences for role in Capitol riot