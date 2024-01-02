Sewer blockage spills 5,000 gallons of sewage on Victor Parkway, Annapolis officials say

Jan. 2—By Megan Loock — mloock@baltsun.com

A sewer system blockage spilled 5,000 gallons into the 200 block of Victor Parkway outfall Sunday night, Annapolis officials said.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, the city's Department of Public Works was alerted of a sewage spill in the sewage outfall on Victor Parkway.

Workers were dispatched and cleared the blockage within an hour or two, said Mitchelle Stephenson, spokesperson for the city, on Tuesday. The cause of the blockage is still being investigated, she said.

Stephenson said spills such as these are considered "small to medium." The Anne Arundel County Department of Health and the Maryland Department of the Environment have been notified of the leakage, she added.

In August, a sewer system leak dumped 300,000 gallons of sewage into the upper reaches of Spa Creek. The leakage was spotted on Aug. 25 by visitors to the Chesapeake Children's Museum. Ruben Davila, a manager at the 5-acre park and nature center, notified the city. Workers identified a crack in a sewer pipeline which took the whole weekend to repair.

The next day, following the initial spillage, the pipe clogged again and a full repair of the cracked pipe was complete by Aug. 29. In response to the leak, the county health department issued a "no contact" warning until Sept. 2. Signs were posted in the area by county health officials to avoid touching the brown, murky water.

