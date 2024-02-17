Sewer repair to close part of Euclid Rd. in VB this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Euclid Road between Narragansett Drive and Outer Drive will be closed beginning Saturday morning and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Public Utilities said the road will be closed for a sanitary sewer repair, and the city will detour traffic via S. Kellam Road and Cleveland Street.

The city will also have warning signs for drivers advising them of the utility work and detour.

A sanitary sewer repair will result in the closure of Euclid Road between Narragansett Drive and Outer Drive starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. This repair is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18; weather permitting. Traffic will be detoured via S Kellam Road and Cleveland Street. Warning signs will be placed advising motorists of the utility work and detour routes. For more information, contact Curtis Blunt with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-617-5346.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.