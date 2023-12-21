Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans names new general superintendent

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans announced the appointment of a new general superintendent on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

SWBNO officials said Steve Nelson was named the new general superintendent, and he will start the position on Jan. 2, 2024.

They said the decision came following recommendations from the board of directors.

Nelson previously held the position of deputy general superintendent, and while in that role, “SWBNO and New Orleanians have enjoyed a 22% increase in pavement repairs completed in the first 10 months of 2023 than in all of 2022.”

Nelson will replace long-time employee Ron Spooner, who is preparing to retire.

SWBNO officials said Spooner will become the deputy general superintendent of pumping and power until he retires within the next 24 months.

