Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans reports improved response times in 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans announced during a committee meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21. that they improved response time in 2023.

At a meeting of the city council’s public works committee, board members said there has been progress over the last year.

Leaders with SWBNO said they were able to improve the response time by 2.5 minutes on phone calls from October to December 2023, with 90% staffing.

They mentioned that they were able to answer 60,000 calls within 60 seconds or less during this period.

In June, 80 people were hired on-site at a job fair.

Leaders with SWBNO said they have been addressing between one and 200 house connection backups a week.

In 2023, SWBNO received $105 million in state and federal funding but said it’s not enough to fill the revenue gap and deferring capital improvement projects.

They are requesting around a $1 billion over the next decade for paving and drainage needs.

