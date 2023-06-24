Sewerby Hall and Gardens: Penguin chick enjoys first dip in enclosure

A penguin chick has been pictured taking its very first dip.

Parents Sigsbee and Twinnie watched as their chick ventured out of its nest and took the plunge on Friday at Sewerby Hall and Gardens near Bridlington in East Yorkshire.

Head zookeeper John Pickering said: "We're thrilled to see the chick take its first swim. I'm sure this will be a special sight for our visitors."

The yet-to-be-named Humboldt chick was born on 8 April.

Mr Pickering added: "Its parents are very proud to see their baby growing up and starting to explore the enclosure."

The Humboldt chick will be given a name once its sex is known, he explained.

Keepers are unable to tell whether it is a male or female until it loses its baby feathers and the formation of its head becomes apparent.

The chick's grandmother Rosie, who was one of the world's oldest Humboldt penguins, died in March, just a few weeks short of her 33rd birthday, with her death making headlines around the world.

Her grandchild is already proving a big hit with visitors to zoo, according to the attraction.

Native to South America, Humboldts can live up to 20 years in the wild and are classed as "vulnerable to extinction".

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.