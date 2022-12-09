This Sewickley home is for sale for almost $3M (photos)

A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is currently for sale in Sewickley for almost $3 million.

The property is located at 309 Pink House Road, and the lot itself totals 393,390 square feet of land, just over nine acres. The home is listed for $2,925,000 with Sarah Drinkwater of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home itself features an open floor plan and a bluestone patio in the back. Four out of the five bedrooms are ensuite, with the fifth bedroom located in the basement level along with a gym, game room and a half bathroom. The mud room includes both laundry and a dog washing station. The home also features an office, a chef-grade kitchen with a butler’s pantry and a fireplace in the family room.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

