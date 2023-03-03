This Sewickley home is for sale for almost $5M (photos)
A four-bedroom, six-bathroom home is currently for sale in Sewickley for $4.85 million.
The property, which is located at 9 Woodland Rd., is listed with Matt Spaeth of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. The home, which was built in 2013, is situated on just over one acre of land and includes 7,570 square feet of interior space. It features an open floor plan, a floating staircase and includes high ceilings, radiant heated floors and large windows throughout.
Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.
