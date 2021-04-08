Sewickley man pleads guilty to animal neglect charges

Rich Cholodofsky, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 8—A Sewickley man will serve three years on probation for the neglect of animals in and around his Hermine area home in 2019.

Karl Kuhn, 45, pleaded guilty to eight misdemeanor offenses in connection with 29 rabbits, two goats, three ducks, three cats, one chicken and a dog found living in unsanitary conditions in a garage and outside area. Humane officers claimed that rabbit cages were filled with feces and urine, goats had little grass for grazing and ducks had no access to clean water when humane officers inspected the home on May 22, 2019. Investigators also found more than 100 mice living in a hay nest in the garage.

According to court records, humane officers said, despite the unsanitary environment, the animals were not immediately at risk of death and issued a 10-day warning that required to Kuhn and Nicole Marzole, a woman he lived with at the home, to make improvements to the animals' living conditions.

Investigators returned to the home on May 31 and found no improvements other than a standing fan that was placed in the garage but was not in use.

Humane officers seized most of the animals on June 3, according to court records.

Both Kuhn and Marzole were charged with 61 offenses.

Kuhn pleaded guilty to all eight misdemeanor charges and prosecutors dismissed the remaining 52 summary counts of the neglect of animals.

He was sentenced by Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani to serve three years on probation and was barred from having any animals in his care during his period of supervision. Kuhn also was ordered to pay more than $154,000 in restitution to the humane society and another organization, Rabbit Wranglers, which treated and cared for the animals.

Marzole, 41, of Sewickley, is awaiting trial on all 61 counts of animal neglect. Her trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in May.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .

