Sewickley piercing shop owner charged with attempted prostitution

SEWICKLEY – The owner of a borough body piercing shop is being charged with threatening an underage employee and offering to pay her for sex.

Zachary Watson, 31, of Ambridge, the owner of Genisys Body Arts, is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution, and one count each of corruption of minors, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and witness/victim intimidation.

According to court papers, Watson made inappropriate comments to a 17-year-old employee, and, on July 2, offered $100 for her to showcase their body and have sex with him.

According to police, Watson is accused of inappropriately touching the teen and threatening her to not tell anyone what had happened, reportedly stating: "You know I'm former military right? We kill people."

Police said the teen reported he revealed two firearms to her and said a family member of his is a member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club, which could take care of any problems.

A police search of the shop located the two guns that were mentioned by the teen.

Watson’s attorney, Sean Logue, said his client maintains his innocence, and that they are looking forward to arguing the case at his preliminary hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 30.

In 2020, Watson filed a federal lawsuit against former shop apprentice Allyx Foster, who claimed in Facebook posts that he coerced her into unwanted sexual activity.

The lawsuit is still ongoing and pending a resolution by both parties.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com. Former staff reporter J.D. Prose contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Piercing shop owner in Sewickley charged with attempted prostitution