New Sewickley police asking for public’s help to find missing 12-year-old girl

The New Sewickley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Chasadee Yeager, 12, was last seen by her mother at around midnight on Tuesday, July 25 in New Sewickley Township.

Yeager is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Yeager may be in the area of Beaver Falls.

Anyone with information on Yeager’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Sewickley Township Police Department at (724) 774-2473 or the Beaver County 911 Center at (724) 775-0881

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Bowers’ defense team files motion to exhume his father’s body to prove paternity Man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly attacking man at downtown hotel Man charged after allegedly planning car meets around Pittsburgh area for social media content VIDEO: Large fire caused by failure of transformer on Brunot Island, officials say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts