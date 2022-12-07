Editor's Note: Jason Husak pleaded guilty on April 30, 2008, to stalking, making terroristic threats and harassment and was sentenced to two years probation.

Sewickley police have charged Jason Husak, 35, of Pittsburgh with two counts of harassment and one count each of making terroristic threats and stalking.

Police said Husak called a Thorn Street, Sewickley, woman repeatedly, threatening her life and her family between March 23 and April 27, 2008, after she terminated her relationship with Husak in February.

Police said Husak also showed up uninvited to a party the woman was attending, urinated on her door, sent threatening text messages, drove past her home honking his horn, and rammed her car with his sport utility vehicle.

On April 21, the woman got a protection-from-abuse order against him, but police said Husak continued to harass her.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: SEWICKLEY Stalking charged