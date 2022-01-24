Sewickley Township man accused in threats, shovel attack

Jan. 24—A teenage girl was hospitalized during the weekend after state police said a Sewickley Township man struck her with a shovel, according to court papers.

Jason Lee Bingaman, 50, is accused of becoming angry Saturday after waking up from a six-hour nap in a bathtub and attacking three people at his home, police said. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats.

A woman told state police Bingaman uses methamphetamine and that she destroyed his stash while he slept from noon to 6 p.m. at his Evans Street home, just outside of Herminie, according to court papers. After waking, troopers said Bingaman tried to slash the woman in the face with a pair of scissors and threw household items at two teen girls, as well as a free-standing medicine cabinet at the woman.

He is accused of hitting one of the girls with the shovel and firing a crossbow at the woman while she shuttled the girls to safety, according to court papers. Bingaman made threats to kill them, police said. The girl who was hurt was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Bingaman was arraigned Monday. He is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 31. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.