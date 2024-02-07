New Sewickley Township Police Department receives $10K grant for solar-powered safety signs

The New Sewickley Township Police Department received a $10,000 grant, which they used to purchase solar-power safety signs.

New Sewickley Township police said they received the grant from Energy Transfer, which has approximately 3,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure and gathering systems located in Pennsylvania.

“We appreciate this grant from Energy Transfer, which will help make roads safer throughout New Sewickley Township,” said New Sewickley Police Chief Gregory Carney. “Each of these signs has been shown to change the way motorists drive, even miles away from where the signs are placed, and to reduce accidents.”

The department used the grant to purchase radar speed limit signs, flashing stop signs and illuminated intersection signs. All of the signs are solar-powered, the police department said.

The Energy Transfer First Responder Fund provides grants to help further the primary mission of first responder organizations, officials said.

“We feel strongly about making the communities where we operate safer, and our First Responder Fund is one way we are able to do that,” said Manager, Public Affairs at Energy Transfer Chris Koop. “We look forward to seeing how these signs help minimize speeding and accidents in challenging areas throughout the township.”

The grants are given based on a competitive application and review process.

