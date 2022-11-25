Sewickley Township woman gets 8 years probation for animal neglect

Nov. 25—A Sewickley Township woman was sentenced Tuesday to eight years of probation after being convicted of 61 counts of animal neglect.

Nicole Marzole, 42, was not present at the nonjury trial in her case, according to a court order.

The animals seized from her home were ordered to be forfeited to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County or any other agency caring for them. The court order states she must pay nearly $650,000 in restitution.

The charges stemmed from a May 2019 report that Marzole and Karl Kuhn, 47, had rabbits, goats, ducks, cats and a dog and chicken at their Fifth Street home that were living in deplorable conditions. Authorities said they removed 39 animals.

A humane agent reported seeing animals living in unsanitary conditions in a garage and outside area amid an overwhelming odor and swarms of flying insects. After giving the pair 10 days to remedy the situation, the humane agent seized the animals when their living conditions did not change.

Kuhn previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years on probation.

