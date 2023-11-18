Sewickley woman not guilty of assault in crash with bicyclist

Nov. 17—A Sewickley woman was acquitted of the felony charges she was facing the stemmed from a crash that injured a bicyclist along a South Huntingdon roadway two years ago.

Kimberly Kustra, 47, was found not guilty of two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle.

Prosecutors claimed Kustra was under the influence of drugs when she hit a bicyclist as she attempted to turn on Greensburg Pike shortly before midnight on Oct. 12, 2021. Police said Kustra and the bicyclist were traveling in the opposite direction near the intersection of routes 136 and 31 in South Huntingdon.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries that included a broken skull and a concussion.

Kustra, according to prosecutors had methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances in her system at the time of the crash.

A Westmoreland County jury convicted Kustra of two counts of driving while under the influence of controlled substance and a summary traffic violation of careless driving.

