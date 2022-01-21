Sex abuse investigation by St. Clair County Sheriff Dept. lands Waterloo man in jail

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged a Waterloo man with the sexual abuse of a minor.

Gene R. Schmidt Jr., 62, of Waterloo faces three counts of child pornography, two counts of intimidation, and two counts of criminal sexual abuse of a victim 13 to 17 years of age on Thursday, according charging documents.

According to a release, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into Schmidt on Jan. 14 after a now-adult female reported that she had been sexually abused by him when she 15-years-old.

Investigators determined that the suspect had a sexual relationship with the victim and had photographed and filmed her while she was a juvenile. This continued at the suspects house for several years, the release stated.

The alleged victim’s name is not being released.

Schmidt is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $500,000 bond.

There are no other known victims at this time, but anyone known to have been in contact with Schmidt in the past or witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Investigator Scott Mohrmann at (618) 825-5712.