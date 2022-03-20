Sex abuse by prison guards violates incarcerated people's rights. How is that not obvious?

Jesse Shannon said he was incarcerated at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in 2011 when a correction officer sexually abused him.

Shannon filed a lawsuit in 2013 against a group of prison officials, alleging that a correction officer had, on four occasions, grabbed him inappropriately and aggressively while conducting a pat frisk in an invasive manner unrelated to any legitimate search for contraband.

Shannon alleged that he reported the abuse to supervisors, but that they failed to act. On the contrary, Shannon said, they retaliated against him by fabricating a misbehavior report.

Despite his persistent efforts to protect his civil rights, Shannon was ultimately denied justice. A federal appeals court in New York dismissed his case, granting qualified immunity to the officer and the other officials.

"Although the conduct alleged in the amended complaint is reprehensible both then and now, when it occurred in 2011," the court said, "our precedent did not establish that such conduct was clearly unconstitutional."

Sergey Shtilman, a transgender woman held in a men's prison in New York, encountered a similar roadblock after she accused correction officers of sexual abuse.

Shtilman filed a lawsuit in 2014 alleging numerous instances of mistreatment due to being transgender, including an incident of what she claims was sexual assault.

Four years later, her claim was dismissed. The court said the officers were entitled to qualified immunity because existing precedent at the time did not "place the constitutional question beyond debate."

This is an outrage. Shannon and Shtilman deserve their day in court, as do other victims and survivors who have been harmed by officers.

Justice elusive for those who are incarcerated

In the year that I have chaired the New York State Senate's Standing Committee on Crime Victims, Crime and Correction, I have visited numerous correctional facilities in New York and met with incarcerated individuals and staff, including the women’s prisons of Bedford Hills and Albion and Rosie’s on Rikers Island, a women’s jail.

I have also received countless letters and phone calls from incarcerated individuals or their family members across the state. They have shared devastating stories on the harmful, pervasive impact of sexual assault in our state’s prison system.

I am acutely aware of how difficult it is for any sexual assault survivor to obtain redress, even outside of the jail or prison system. It can be especially difficult and dangerous for incarcerated individuals to pursue justice when their abuser happens to be a correction officer. And this is in large part because of qualified immunity.

Qualified immunity is a doctrine created by the Supreme Court that shields government officials from accountability when they misuse their power. It’s a main contributor to the erosion of public safety in our communities, and it has played a troubling part in the humanitarian crisis in our prisons.

I believe it’s time to end this crisis by ending qualified immunity.

The state's Senate held a public hearing this month to discuss the impact of sexual assault in the prison system, which I chaired in collaboration with my colleague, Sen. Alessandra Biaggi. We are both co-sponsors of S1991, a bill to end qualified immunity in New York, because we believe government actors entrusted with the care of New Yorkers should be held to the same standard of the law, if not a higher one, as anyone else.

Culture of impunity pervades our jails and prisons

Sexual assault of an incarcerated individual is a grave violation of civil rights. Yet thanks to qualified immunity, government officials such as correction officers can get away with the most vile abuses simply because a victim fails to find and cite a similar enough prior case from the same jurisdiction. It’s mind-boggling how unethical this legal loophole is.

Qualified immunity breeds a repugnant culture of impunity that is rampant among officials in state jails and prisons. The lack of systemic accountability emboldens bad correction officers to degrade, humiliate and attack vulnerable people, men and women alike, who have a higher exposure to trauma before entering prison than most people who have never been incarcerated.

Incarcerated individuals deserve to be treated with dignity. They have basic human rights that we must uphold.

All incarcerated people who claim to have been subjected to horrific sexual assaults or brutal misconduct by correctional staff deserve the opportunity to obtain justice. But qualified immunity makes that impossible in many cases, as it creates a nearly insurmountable barrier to justice that prevents cases from being fully heard in the court system.

Passing S1991 and ending qualified immunity will prevent sexual predators in positions of power from continuing to get away with their abuse. Making it law would remind government officials of their obligation to honorably serve the people.

New York Sen. Julia Salazar, a Democrat, represents the state's 18th District, including the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, Greenpoint and Williamsburg, as well as parts of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brownsville and East New York.

