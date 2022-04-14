Sex abuse suspect wants guilty plea back

Apr. 14—ASHLAND — A trucker who pleaded guilty last year to sexually abusing two girls from northeastern Kentucky has filed for a do-over, asking for a new lawyer and to have his plea agreement shredded.

Jimmy Deleon, 55, of Winter Park, Florida, entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in the Eastern District of Kentucky back in December 2021.

In exchange, federal prosecutors worked a deal for him to serve 33 1/3 years in prison — while he only pleaded guilty to the abuse of one child, both girls were considered victims by the plea agreement.

Deleon is accused of traveling with the two girls and sexually abusing them in multiple states.

On April 6, Deleon moved to have his plea agreement withdrawn and a new lawyer appointed in his case, giving no reason for the change.

Federal prosecutors contended that Deleon has no standing to ask for his guilty plea to be struck down, laying out seven standards by which a defendant can meet to have a plea agreement set aside in the federal system.

According to prosecutors, within the Sixth Circuit Court (which includes the Eastern District of Kentucky), the general rule of thumb is for a defendant to change their minds within 30 days after the plea is entered — a motion points out 107 days had elapsed prior to Deleon's motion.

Deleon also did not provide a reason for withdrawing the plea — prosecutors argued that in order for the withdrawal to be granted, a basis for the motion had to be established.

He also did not maintain his innocence, according to prosecutors. In order for a guilty plea to be set aside, the defendant has to "clearly maintain" his innocence; prosecutors said the proof is in the pudding, since Deleon went forward with the plea.

Prosecutors also argued that Deleon should've known better, since he had a long history in the criminal justice system, with convictions for drug possession, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"This long and varied list of criminal convictions certainly evidences a familiarity and understanding of the criminal justice system, including the impact of a pleading guilty to charges," prosecutors wrote.

Finally, prosecutors argued that the guilty plea was a means of preventing the victims in the case from being re-traumatized by having to testify before a jury about the abuse.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com