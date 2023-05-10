‘Sex Abuser’ Trump Ripped On The Front Pages Of His Hometown Newspapers

Ed Mazza
Ed Mazza

Donald Trump’s hometown newspapers are pulling no punches with their front pages after a civil jury found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

The New York Daily News put “SEX ABUSER” right on its front page along with a picture of the former president:

Trump was sued by writer E. Jean Carroll, who said Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. The jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but not rape, and awarded Carroll $5 million in total damages.

The New York Post ― part of Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch’s media empire ― put a new spin on one of Trump’s most infamous quotes:

Trump was a longtime resident of New York City, but now lives at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.