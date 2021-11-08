Sex ad featuring student uncovered by high school resource officer, Nashville cops say

An online advertisement for sex with a high school student ended with detectives showing up at the motel room to rescue the teen, according the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The student, who is 18, told investigators she had been forced into the encounter by a man later identified as 30-year-old Shawnveccheo Swain, police said in a news release.

Swain was not at the motel, but he was later found during a routine traffic stop, officials said.

A school resource officer with the police department is credited with discovering a “Nashville high school student” was being featured “in an on-line prostitution ad,” officials said.

“Special Victims detectives located the ad and associated the telephone number listed to Swain,” police said. “That led to an Antioch motel where the (teen) was located in a room by herself. ... During an interview, the 18-year-old told detectives that she was being forced to engage in prostitution by Swain.”

Police did not say when the motel encounter occurred, but the teen was taken from the scene “to a safe place.” Her name was not released, and police did say how she and Swain met.

He was arrested Friday, Nov. 5, when police stopped a Nissan Altima with an expired temporary license tag, officials said.

“Inside the car were 1 gram of crack cocaine, 8.8 grams of meth, 10 grams of marijuana, a shotgun and a rifle,” police said.

“Swain is being held in lieu of $145,000 bond on charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act, felony meth possession and unlawful gun possession,” officials said.

Woman charged with ‘malice murder’ after 2 bodies thrown into Georgia lake, cops say

Instagram Live broadcast of woman being beaten ends with 4 arrested, Georgia cops say