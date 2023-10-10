Sex assault charge dropped against Khalil Perry, now serving 12-year prison sentence

WAUKESHA - The last remaining, and most serious, charge against the Waukesha teen accused in the 2021 attack of an 87-year-old woman will not proceed in court.

Prosecutors acknowledged in a motion Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court their intention to drop, for now, the first-degree sexual assault charge facing Khalil Perry, 16, who was convicted following a jury trial in May and sentenced in June on three other felony counts. That decision was based on the family's preference.

Perry was 14 on Nov. 30, 2021, when he confronted the woman in her car outside the Waukesha Public Library near the automated book return machine. He was initially charged in juvenile court and later in adult court with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery with use of force, carjacking or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent (with a dangerous weapon) and kidnapping (also with a dangerous weapon).

He was convicted by a Waukesha jury May 5 on all but the sexual assault allegation. Jurors deadlocked on that count, stopping short of a conviction but also leaving open the possibility of a new trial focused on that one particular allegation.

DA's office explains reason for dismissing charge

In his motion Monday, Waukesha County Deputy District Attorney Michael Thurston asked the court to dismiss the unresolved count "without prejudice," a legal disposition which does not completely close the door on a similar charge being filed in the future in the case. But, after months of speculation, it did signal that prosecutors have no intent of doing so at this time.

The primary reason: the wishes of the victim and her family.

"This has been an absolutely horrific process for our elderly victim and her husband," Michael Thurston said in an emailed statement Monday. "She doesn’t want to spend the twilight of her life preparing for or thinking about another trial. Simply put, she doesn’t want to go through this process again."

Thurston said the DA's office won't promise to not to pursue the charge again in the future.

"Ultimately, we have a solemn obligation to keep our community safe," he said. "So we will continue (along with our Waukesha Police Department partners) to revisit whether we should pursue this sexual assault allegation, but nothing will occur while our victim remains opposed."

Branch 2 Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow concurred with Thurston's motion, dismissing the final count.

Perry is already serving 12-year prison sentence

In the sum total of his sentencing on the other counts, Perry will spend 12 years in prison and eight years on extended supervision. (The sentence was technically only for the carjacking charge. His sentence, five years prison and five years extended supervision, on the other two two counts was stayed and he was placed on 10 years probation.) Dorow included a requirement for sex offender treatment while he is in prison and added a second requirement for sex offender reporting.

Had he been convicted on the sex assault count, he could have faced a substantially longer sentence. The maximum allowed is 60 years.

