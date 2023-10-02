Sex assault charges against Framingham priest are dismissed. Here's why

WOBURN — The Rev. Msgr. Francis Strahan, who served more than 60 years as a priest and was pastor at St. Bridget's Parish in Framingham for 36 years, is no longer facing trial on charges he raped a young boy nearly two decades ago.

An Archdiocese of Boston investigation into the charges, which was put on hold in favor of the criminal investigation, will now resume.

Prosecutors last week filed a nolle prosqui in Middlesex Superior Court in the case against Strahan, 90, meaning they would not prosecute the case. The trial had been scheduled for Oct. 2.

Because of the motion, the case was dismissed.

In court documents, prosecutor Courtney Linnehan said the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, along with Framingham police, had "thoroughly" investigated the rape allegations and were set for trial.

Prosecutors say alleged victim declined to testify

But during a trial preparedness meeting on Sept. 19 with the alleged victim, a 29-year-old man, prosecutors said he did not want to go forward.

"The victim informed us that as the trial date approaches and trial preparation meetings have begun, his PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) symptoms have increased, including difficulty sleeping, trouble concentrating, and general functioning difficulties throughout the day," according to court documents. "He only recently began to heal and be productive. He is worried that continued involvement in the prosecution will set him back and further negatively impact his physical and mental health. The victim further informed us that he has given much thought to his decision and believes it is in his best interest not to testify."

Prosecutors said the man told them he understood the case could not be prosecuted without his testimony.

Strahan was indicted last November and charged with one count of rape of a child by force and three counts of indecent assault and battery.

The alleged assaults occurred in the mid-2000s, when the man was 11 to 13 years old, and Strahan was a priest at St. Bridget. The boy was a student at St. Bridget School and an alter server at the 830 Worcester Road (Route 9) church.

The Archdiocese of Boston placed Strahan on administrative leave in 2019 after sexual assault allegations became known. Strahan had been pastor at the church since 1983 and marked his 60th anniversary as a priest earlier in 2019.

Archdiocese will resume its own investigation into abuse charges

In a statement, the Archdiocese said it will continue its own investigation into the allegations.

“The Office of the District Attorney in Middlesex County has informed the Archdiocese it is ending the criminal proceeding against Msgr. Francis Strahan," the Archdiocese statement reads. "Acknowledging the priority of the criminal investigation and civil litigation, the canonical investigation was placed on hold. Once all those matters have concluded, the canonical investigation will resume. Msgr. Strahan will continue to remain on administrative leave and the restrictions regarding any public ministry remain in place. We continue to seek a fair and just resolution to the matter. And we ask for prayers for all impacted by this matter.”

A call placed to St. Bridget Parish seeking comment was not returned.

