Sex assault charges dismissed in casino attack

Apr. 2—Niagara County prosecutors have confirmed they "moved to dismiss" rape and sex offense charges against a man accused in an alleged attack at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls.

However, the same charges remain pending against a Starpoint Middle School teacher.

Niagara Falls City Court Judge James Faso agreed to dismiss charges of third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree sex abuse and attempted third-degree rape lodged against John R. Scholl Jr.

Scholl's defense attorney, Terrence Connors, said prosecutors acted after he shared evidence with them that "was exculpatory." Connors declined to offer specifics about the evidence that the defense made available.

"The (Niagara Falls) police and (Niagara County) prosecutors kept an open mind as the investigation (of the alleged sexual assault) went forward and the agreed to exonerate my client," Connors said. "They looked at all the evidence and they agreed with us that the case should be dismissed."

While confirming the dismissal of the charges against Scholl, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman declined to comment further.

"I'll wait until the whole case is resolved before I comment," Seaman told a reporter.

Brian Lasher, 56, of Amherst, a physical education teacher at Starpoint Middle School, still faces charges of third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree sex abuse and attempted third-degree rape in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lasher has been released from custody and is under the supervision of Niagara County Probation officers.

The charges stemmed from what Niagara Falls Police detectives said was a "lengthy investigation into an incident that took place at the casino on Feb. 8. Scholl and Lasher were "accused of engaging in sexual contact with another individual without that person's consent."

At the time of Lasher's arrest, Starpoint district Superintendent Sean Croft wrote, in a letter to district parents, that Lasher had been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately. Lasher has been a physical education teacher in the district for more than 32 years.

Story continues

There have been no allegations that Lasher acted inappropriately in his capacity as a school teacher.

Connors said Scholl feels vindicated by the dismissal of the charges against him.

"Obviously, he's elated," Connors said. "But he's concerned about the pull on his reputation and he's trying to repair that reputation."