Sex assault charges filed against Hayfield principal for incidents when he was a juvenile

Dec. 13—WABASHA — Sexual assault charges have been filed in Wabasha County District Court against the Hayfield High School principal for repeatedly sexually assaulting several juveniles decades ago.

Grant Thomas Klennert, 37, of Hayfield, is facing three first-degree criminal sexual assault charges and one second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, all felonies.

He is accused of forcefully sexually assaulting three juveniles when Klennert himself was juvenile in Wabasha County.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Klennert has been the

principal of Hayfield High School for the past seven years

. He has been with the district for 16 years.

"The Hayfield school district is aware of the pending criminal charges regarding Grant Klennert, an employee of the school district. The school district takes the safety and security of our students very seriously, and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. Grant Klennert is currently on administrative leave," Superintendent Gregg Slaathaug told the Post Bulletin. "This is the extent of the information the school district can provide about the matter at this time."

The existence of any complaints filed against Klennert in the district will be released pending an investigation by the district, Slaathaug said.

The charges do not allege that Klennert assaulted any students during his time as a teacher with the district.

According to the criminal complaint:

Klennert sexually assaulted three different juveniles between 1997 and the fall of 2003.

The sexual assaults were first reported to law enforcement in October 2022 by a man who accused Klennert of forcefully sexually assaulting him almost weekly over the course of several years while the two were juveniles. On different occasions, the man reported he would throw up during the course of the sexual assaults.

"He said when he would vomit, KLENNERT would hit him and tell him to clean it up," reads part of the complaint.

Story continues

The assaults started when Klennert, who is five years older than the victim, was in the seventh grade. The assaults stopped when the Klennert turned 18 years old and went to college. Klennert starting attending St. Olaf College in 2003, according to his LinkedIn page.

The man told law enforcement that he told his mother what was happening when he was in the fourth grade and was told not to mention it to anyone else.

Another victim, who is nearly three years younger than Klennert, told officers that Klennert raped her when she was around 13 years old and she witnessed Klennert sexually assault the previous victim.

Klennert is also accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old male juvenile in 2001. Klennert would have been 16 years old at the time.

Klennert made that juvenile "pinky promise" not to tell anyone about the assault.

Klennert did not respond to investigators regarding the allegations and a warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday.