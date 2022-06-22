Sex assault charges withdrawn due to death of accuser

Jun. 22—WILKES-BARRE — Felony sex assault charges were withdrawn against a Kingston Township man due to the death of the accuser.

Jay Chepanonis, 61, of Dolores Road, Sunrise Estates, was arrested by Kingston Township police on allegations he held a woman against her will and forced her to perform sex acts on him inside his residence in February 2020.

Chepanonis told police he met the woman through a friend and picked her up in Ashley, claiming the sexual acts were consensual, according to court records.

Police responded to the house when then-state constable John Raymond Shaskas Jr., 41, of Lower Demunds Road, Dallas Township, reported the woman refused to leave Chepanonis' residence.

As the woman was being examined by emergency medical technicians, she claimed she was sexually assaulted and held against her will by Chepanonis, court records say.

During the investigation, police executed a search warrant at Chepanonis' residence, finding 34 marijuana plants, lights and water lines and drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Shaskas provided a statement to police but later recanted, saying he provided false information regarding his role.

Police alleged Shaskas coached Chepanonis on how to limit access by police at the residence.

In court Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill announced a plea agreement was reached with Chepanonis and his attorney, Demetrius Fannick.

Chepanonis pled guilty to simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and obstruction of justice.

Judge David W. Lupas accepted the plea agreement, sentencing Chepanonis to 18 months probation on all charges.

Luckenbill said the woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted had died, resulting in charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, sexual assault, false imprisonment and indecent assault being withdrawn.

Shaskas was sentenced by Lupas on May 9 to two years' probation after he pled guilty to obstruction of justice and filing a false report with police.

A day after Shaskas was sentenced, Kingston Township police charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited offensive weapons as a result of a traffic stop for operating an unregistered motorcycle on Dallas Memorial Highway on May 1, according to court records.

Police allege Shaskas was in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, two glass pipes and brass knuckles.

Shaskas is scheduled for a probation violation hearing before Lupas on June 28, and a preliminary hearing July 28.