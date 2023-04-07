Sex assault leaves Kalihi-Palama community on edge

Apr. 7—Some area residents and homeless serv ­ice providers in Kalihi-­Palama are on edge after police made arrests in the sexual assault of a 50-year-old homeless woman by several men in a derelict bus.

"It really is traumatic in so many ways, " said Jill Wright, director of philanthropy and community relations at the Institute for Human Services.

The nonprofit organization provides comprehensive services for homeless people and operates shelters on Oahu, including a women's shelter where the victim reportedly fled to seek help on the night of the assault.

Two men, Jtery Stephen and Herfy Herwin, are scheduled to be arraigned Monday at Circuit Court after an Oahu grand jury recently indicted the pair on charges of first-degree sexual assault and kidnapping in connection with the case.

Both are being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

There were no other arrests in the case as of Thursday.

Honolulu police in court documents said a homeless woman was walking on Kaaahi Street when she was grabbed and forced into the abandoned bus at 581 Dil ­lingham Blvd. about 11 p.m. March 27.

Police said she was held down and sexually assaulted by about five males.

The woman managed to get away and ran to the women's shelter to seek help, telling security officers what happened. She was taken to Kapiolani Medical Center for treatment.

Police arrested Stephen, 41, and Herwin, 34, at the scene during the early morning hours of March 28.

A grand jury indicted Stephen, also known as Robert Suaiter and Stephen Jtery, on four counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of kidnapping. Herwin, also known as Horfy Herwin and Stephen Hervy, was indicted on one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of kidnapping.

First-degree sexual assault is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The red, white and blue bus sits on a car wash property that is painted in the same exterior colors. The property abuts the women's shelter on Kaaahi Street in the Iwilei area.

Spokesman Curtis Lum of the city Department of Planning and Permitting said no complaints concerning the bus had been made.

The owners of the car wash property could not be reached for comment.

Wright said people are on edge since the reported assault occurred. "We are cautioning people to be safe and to be aware of their surroundings."

Honolulu Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam—who represents District 6, which includes portions of downtown Honolulu, Iwilei, Kalihi, Liliha, Pauoa Valley, Punchbowl and other areas—said, "The unfortunate incident that happened at the car wash property is yet another example of the need for a comprehensive approach involving more police presence, more services and enforceable laws as well."

Shannon Naho 'olewa, 47, said, "I hope nothing like that happens again."

Naho 'olewa has been staying at the women's shelter for the past two weeks, waiting to transfer to transitional housing.

"It's pretty dangerous around here, " she said as she sat on a walkway at Kingsgate Plaza, across from the car wash property, on a recent morning.