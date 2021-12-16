Michael Lee Blair

A Wichita Falls man accused of the sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl will do hard time following a plea agreement.

Michael Lee Blair, 50, was accused of assaulting the girl in 2015. The child told her mother about the incidents in 2018. Following forensic interviews, Blair was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault.

An arrest warrant affidavit alleged Blair was living with the girl's family after he was released from jail on a drunk driving charge. It said he touched the child as they laid on the floor and watched TV.

The girl told investigators the same sort of assault occurred three or four times over the course of a year.

Blair initially denied the allegations, but entered a plea Monday.

He will be credited with 338 days of time served in jail since his arrest and must register as a sex offender.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Sex assault suspect gets 20 years in prison