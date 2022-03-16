Sex assault trial for Nederland man delayed after state hospital misses evaluation deadline

Mar. 15—A Nederland man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls over the course of several years had his trial date postponed after the state hospital was not able to evaluate him in time.

Michael Czeponis, 42, pleaded not guilty in 2020 to charges including sexual assault on a child, criminal mischief, third-degree assault and cruelty to animals.

He was set for a nine-day trial starting March 21, but his attorneys brought up competency concerns and asked for an evaluation at a hearing in February.

Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra ordered that Czeponis be evaluated at the Boulder County Jail instead of the state hospital and kept the March trial date on the calendar in case he could be cleared to proceed in time.

But at a hearing Tuesday, Sierra said doctors from the state hospital had not yet seen Czeponis at the jail in order to evaluate him, and formally canceled next week's trial.

"Despite the court's efforts to have the department comply with the deadline, it appears we do not have a report," Sierra said. "That will also affect the ability to proceed with trial."

Boulder County judges and attorneys have recently noted significant delays in getting inmates evaluated and treated at the state hospital.

Attorneys said they had some "very preliminary" new trial dates in mind, but Sierra simply set the case for another review hearing on March 29.

According to a news release from Nederland police, investigators began looking into Czeponis in August 2019 for "allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims."

In an arrest affidavit, at least one of the named victims in the case described Czeponis as being in a "caretaker" role, but the document did not specify how Czeponis knew the girls or how long he knew them.

The girls were juveniles at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the release.

According to the affidavit, the cruelty to animals charge stems from allegations that Czeponis threw a chihuahua over a railing, while the criminal mischief charge stems from graffiti allegations.