How a Sex Attack Suspect Slipped Past the NYPD and Struck Again

James W. Essig, the chief of detectives for the New York Police Department, April 20, 2022. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — Before dawn one morning in March, a man on a bicycle rode up behind a woman running on a well-manicured path alongside the Hudson River in lower Manhattan, tackled her and forced her to perform oral sex.

He took her credit card and phone, police officials said. Then, in a city full of cameras and law enforcement officers, he disappeared.

The case of a stranger sexually assaulting a woman in what was supposed to be one of the safest parts of Manhattan, at a time of heightened fear of crime, had all the elements to capture the attention of the city and become a high priority of the New York City Police Department.

But the attack in Hudson River Park received little public attention, even after police identified the suspect as a homeless drifter named Carl Phanor. Six months later, police said, the attacker struck again — twice — including the brutal rape of a woman this month just feet from the site of the March assault.

Now, the Police Department, whose handling of sex crimes is the subject of a civil-rights investigation, is facing criticism that it did not do enough to prevent further attacks.

“That’s just ridiculous that this happened that many times,” said Gabrielle Sumkin, a 23-year-old human resources worker, who described how she had called 911 after coming across the third victim bleeding from her elbows and asking for help. “I don’t understand why they didn’t notice the problem and do something about it.”

“It just drives the point home that women are second-class citizens in New York City,” she said.

A sex criminal’s ability to strike repeatedly in one of the city’s most watched corners can be attributed in part to distractions — two weeks after the March attack, a mass subway shooting drained law enforcement resources. At the same time, the department, under a new mayoral administration, was defending itself against criticism about property crimes and quality of life offenses.

But the delay in arresting a suspect also shows holes in New York’s vast surveillance dragnet, especially for the chronically homeless, as well as the department’s persistent problems with policing sexual violence.

More than 8,600 sex crimes are reported to New York police each year, and about 1 in 10 involve victims attacked by strangers. Most rape investigations revolve around the issue of consent between people who know each other. In stranger attacks, identifying a suspect and finding evidence are usually the main challenges, and such crimes command more police resources and have higher clearance rates.

Police investigators say Phanor, 29, targeted women jogging or walking before sunrise near riverbanks in lower Manhattan and east midtown, assaulting them and taking their phones and, in two cases, their credit cards. He was arrested Nov. 3, hours after the last assault, as he tried to board a bus out of town, and has since been indicted on charges of rape, strangulation, robbery and other counts.

After the first attack in March, investigators conducted a thorough search, police officials said, relying on surveillance video that showed the suspect’s movements. Investigators also tried to track him by using the victim’s phone and inspected piers by land and sea. After DNA swabbed from the first victim matched Phanor’s sample in a state database in April, investigators blasted his photo to officers’ cellphones and looked for him in homeless shelters.

They could not locate him, Chief of Detectives James W. Essig said, perhaps because he was hiding in construction sites or was leaving the city after each attack. But they are unsure whether he ever left. Phanor’s relatives upstate told investigators that they had not seen him in many years, Essig said.

“We were hoping he would get picked up on something else, that it would hit with his print match to this,” Essig said. “But he never got picked up for anything except these three.”

Michael Osgood, a former police deputy chief who led the department’s sex-crimes unit for eight years, said in a text message that once investigators had identified Phanor as a suspect and learned that he was homeless, a more exhaustive search known as a grid search should have been conducted. Under such a search, officers would have combed the vicinity of the attack door to door, block by block every day, around the clock.

“Such is common practice in any case of such brutality,” said Osgood, who retired in 2018 and sued the city after he was forced out of his post. He says his transfer was retaliation for cooperating with a municipal watchdog’s investigation that led to a damaging report about the department’s handling of sex crimes, which officials have denied. Essig is a defendant.

The Police Department said in a statement sent by email that it was unnecessary to search for the suspect in places that they knew he had not gone, and that they had saved “countless hours of work.”

“Such ‘check box’ investigative work, which is not efficient or effective, is what Chief Essig has been trying to move investigations away from in favor of intelligence-driven and relentless follow-up and pursuit, particularly in stranger sex-crime cases which are of the highest priority,” the public information office said in the statement.

Police officials say Phanor’s arrest record offers suggestions about where he might have been — New Jersey, Florida or Ohio. It is unclear whether they looked for him in those states. The federal Marshals Service said it was not asked to help.

The police say they offered a $3,500 reward for information about Phanor’s whereabouts, but officials released no new information about the case after investigators identified him as the suspect in April. The department’s public-information arm made its last attempt to draw media attention to the first case on June 23.

The investigation seemed to have gone quiet. Then, before dawn on Thursday, Oct. 6, a 48-year-old woman was walking north on a service road along the east side of Manhattan, when a man approached from behind and put her in a chokehold, police said. She broke free, but he attacked her again; he ripped her pants and tried to assault her, but she fought him off and he escaped on a bicycle with her wallet and phone.

A half-hour later, the man tried to use the credit card at a smoke shop downtown, police said. Eleven days later, police identified the suspect as Phanor.

Two weeks after that, early in the morning on Nov. 3, a 43-year-old tourist from Illinois was running along the river at Pier 45, just a few blocks north of the March attack, when somebody grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground. He choked her to the point of unconsciousness, robbed and raped her.

The victim was hospitalized with broken bones in her neck.

Phanor was arrested hours later at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, where police said he had attempted to use the victim’s credit card. Police said he had purchased a bus ticket, but they did not say where he was going.

Adam Freedman, a public defender appointed to represent Phanor, said his client had entered a plea of not guilty. Noting the seriousness of the charges, Freedman said in an email that the onus was on the district attorney to prove them in court.

Not much is known about Phanor’s past. In 2009, when he was 16, he was arrested in Newark, New Jersey, on charges of aggravated sexual assault. The case’s resolution is uncertain.

Between 2012 and 2014, he was arrested a half dozen times in towns around Newark on charges that included shoplifting, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and drug offenses.

From 2015-19, Phanor drifted in and out of the New York City shelter system.

In Hudson River Park, the 4-mile stretch of landscaped piers and green space where two of the assaults this year took place, violent crime is extremely rare. Most police matters there involve motorized bikes, theft, misuse of space and homelessness, park officials said. Aside from the assaults in which Phanor is charged, in March and November, there have been no other rapes or sexual assaults reported this year.

After the March attack, the Hudson River Park Trust was in touch with the local precinct and the Special Victims Division, the organization said.

At that time, police officials assured park leaders they were implementing early morning bike and foot patrols; they also provided the park with information on Phanor, once they had identified him in April. The park has 197 cameras accessible to the Police Department.

Sumkin, who moved to the city in April and jogs on the Hudson River path daily, said she had not heard about the first two attacks, nor had she seen any signs in the park or a notable police presence after the third. She went out for a run the next morning, an effort to reclaim an activity she loved.

“You wouldn’t have even known that it happened,” she said.

