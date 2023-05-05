Sex attacker (13) avoids jail as judge fears he would come out ‘stronger and more sexually active’

Judge

A 13-year-old boy who carried out a series of sex attacks has avoided a custodial sentence after a judge said he feared he would come out of detention “bigger, stronger and more sexually active”.

The schoolboy attempted to rape two teenage girls and sexually assaulted a woman in her 30s in separate incidents in Telford in Shropshire in December and January.

He was found guilty of the attacks at Kidderminster Youth Court last month, but was spared a custodial sentence when the judge said he had “absolutely no idea” what the driving force behind the attacks had been.

Judge Anthony Lowe described it as a “very difficult case” and said it was clear the boy had a distorted view about intimacy and about women generally.

“There is no explanation for why he had these distorted views or, more importantly, how they are going to be rehabilitated,” the judge said.

‘Detention won’t provide the necessary rehabilitation’

He said he would have been jailed for eight or nine years for the attacks if he had been an adult, but explained he was worried detention would not provide the necessary rehabilitation.

Judge Lowe said he feared giving him a custodial sentence would result in him coming out “bigger, stronger and more sexually active without these issues ever having been addressed”.

He told the court his sentencing powers were limited because of the boy’s age and it was likely he would be released within 18 months.

He said this left him with a “stark choice” between custody or an attempt at some form of rehabilitation.

The judge opted for a youth rehabilitation order with a supervision order for 30 months after hearing that he will be housed at a specialist therapeutic unit for at least the next 18 months, where he is already engaging with the programme.

He said he had to “balance what a 13-year-old needs and what society needs when women are seriously accosted in the street for no reason”.

Complainants fearful of going out

Earlier, the court heard impact statements from each of the complainants which outlined how they had become fearful of going out after the attacks and suffered a range of mental health problems.

The judge also said he had heard details of how the boy’s parents had split after a period of unhappiness, but his family life had been relatively normal.

He said he had been told that the youngster claimed he acted “out of anger and low mood” and how he had “feelings of hopelessness” but claimed the attacks were not motivated by sexual gratification.

Addressing the boy, the judge said: “Even as a 13-year-old, you have to look inside your head and try and work out what on earth made you behave that way.”

