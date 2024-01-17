Sex attacker given five-year jail sentence

Anthony Plaskett was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh

A sex attacker who raped two women and indecently assaulted a third has been jailed for five years.

A judge told Anthony Plaskett, formerly of Hawick, that only a prison sentence was appropriate for his crimes.

The 38-year-old struck twice in one day when he sexually assaulted one woman and raped another in the Borders.

He raped another woman at an address in Bo'ness in West Lothian a year earlier. In addition to his jail term, he was put on the sex offenders register.

The High Court in Edinburgh had heard how one of his victims had repeatedly told him "no" and tried to push him away.

Plaskett denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of two offences of rape and one of sexual assault.

The crimes were committed in February 2020 and April 2021.

Advocate depute William Frain-Bell told jurors at the trial that they had heard multiple examples of what might be regarded as controlling behaviour.

However, Plaskett disputed that he had a "bit of a temper" and described himself as "fairly placid".

Defence counsel Wendy Culross said he continued to maintain his innocence and had no record of sex offending.

Judge, John Morris KC, told Plaskett: "The jury convicted you of a series of sexual offences, including two rapes.

"Only a custodial sentence is appropriate in these circumstances."

Plaskett was also told that he would be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.