Sex-battery charges at off-campus frat house follow UNF student's arrest in mass-shooting threat

Students cross the road between the Student Wellness Complex and the Student Union building on the University of North Florida campus as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrolled during a recent social media threat.

It began with a late-January post on the social media app Yik Yak, threatening a mass shooting on the University of North Florida Green in front of the Fine Arts Center.

Hours after the investigation by campus police and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office started, a 21-year-old student was in custody.

But things got worse for Mateo Alberto Borda Boyanovich after his initial arrest on a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. A UNF student reported being raped, followed by two more, and Borda Boyanovich was arrested March 18 on three counts of sexual battery,

An exchange student from Peru, he was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at its holding facility in Macclenny. After entering not-guilty pleas in all four cases, he was brought back to the Duval County jail where he remains in lieu of $600,000 bail, records show.

His attorney, Curtis Falgatter, said he is hoping to resolve the threat case since he believes prosecutors "know it was not intended as anything serious" and was a fraternity prank. And as the publicity over Borda Boyanovich's initial arrest on the campus threat "prompted" the sexual-battery accusations, Falgatter said he takes issue with the three women's testimonies.

"I've got a number of witness statements to refute what these ladies are saying," he said. "The first one did not report this until she was in the middle of being Baker Acted (institutionalized for mental health concerns). ... She is the one who said she was going there to spend the night with him. I am hoping the state will take a look at all that and decide that these are not fair claims and don't warrant the filing of formal charges."

The campus threat

The initial investigation began when multiple students found posts on Jan. 31 on Yik Yak threatening a mass shooting, the Sheriff's Office's arrest report said.

UNF Police requested an emergency order through Yik Yak to obtain the web address from the posts, as well as another through Comcast to do the same, the report said. UNF Police Chief Frank Mackesy said Yik Yak, like many social media sites, offers a link that law enforcement can use if there is an issue.

"In this case, it was a threat to shoot up the fraternity/sorority event that was occurring on our Green," Mackesy said. "It meets each company’s criteria of a life safety event and they will release information, under limited circumstances, without a subpoena. This is the first time UNF has had to go this route."

The fraternity gathering on the Green was canceled as two dozen university and Sheriff's Office police units worked the incident, the report said. Officers ended up at Borda Boyanovich's home and fraternity house off-campus on Staffordshire Drive where he was arrested.

"There was some debate between some fraternity groups that he got caught up in and foolishly sent out the text, threatening to do some damage on the campus,” Falgatter said. "It was intended as a joke, never intended to be serious and nobody believes it was serious. But the literal words scared some folks. He cooperated completely with the police officers when they came to see him. He thought that would solve it, but he got arrested."

Falgatter said Borda Boyanovich is a senior and well-respected student on the dean's list. He also was vice president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Arrest warrant affidavits released

As for the three sexual-battery charges, Falgatter calls them "very dated allegations" made against someone already in custody and that one woman referred police to a second complainant.

The arrest warrant affidavits detail the women's statements regarding incidents they said occurred on Aug. 25, 2020, and two on Sept. 25, 2021.

One was interviewed by the Sheriff's Office on Dec. 9, 2020, after she was detained at a hospital by UNF Police under the state's Baker Act, the warrant said. The woman said she had been sexually assaulted but was "scared to report" it, only doing so after friends encouraged her to do so.

The woman met Borda Boyanovich on a dating app, and he picked her up on Aug. 25, 2020, at the university, taking her to his frat house in Arlington, the warrant said. In his bedroom, he started kissing her. She told him, "No, get off of me," and he also tried to hide her cellphone as she tried to text a friend to pick her up, the warrant said.

The woman said Borda Boyanovich threw her on his bed and had sex with her as she told him to stop, according to her statement. The woman said her clothing was ripped off and she was slapped. She said she also tried hitting him multiple times to get him to stop.

She began screaming, and was told to get dressed, then texted a friend to get her, the affidavit said.

All three arrest warrants were issued on March 14 by the same judge. But the first arrest affidavit did not indicate why Borda Boyanovich wasn't charged in that case until after the two other women filed similar claims this year.

The second victim also said she was scared to come forward, then did so after Borda Boyanovich "was arrested .... for an unrelated incident," apparently the threat, that affidavit said. She said she met him at a Sept. 24, 2021, party and he was "very flirtatious and charming," that affidavit said.

He invited her to his fraternity party on Staffordshire Drive the next night, then asked her to drink with him. After those drinks, he handed her a cup and "told her not to forget it and not to put it down," and she drank what was in it, the affidavit said.

After that, she told investigators "there was a big blank period that she does not remember," the affidavit said. But before that she said the suspect led her into his room and shut the door. She opened it, but he closed and locked it, she said.

The woman said he tried to take her shorts off as she kept pushing him away, then he "pushed her on the couch and got on top of her." She told investigators she felt "like she was moving in slow motion" as she tried to leave and was thrown on the bed and sexually assaulted, the affidavit said.

The next memory she had was walking out of the house, and she does not remember how she got home. She said she believes she had been drugged, the affidavit said.

The third woman said she was sexually assaulted on that same day of the party at the frat house, that affidavit said. She said she was also scared to report it at the time. But once the suspect was arrested on the threat charge, she "decided to come forward," the affidavit said.

Similarly she said she met Borda Boyanovich the day before and was invited to the party the next night. There, he took her to his car where they began kissing, then led her to his bathroom and locked the door, that affidavit said.

He was egging her on to take her clothes off, she said in the affidavit. She said she kept telling him no and "did not want to do anything." But she was sexually assaulted as she kept telling him no, then was slapped hard in the face before she was assaulted again, according to her statement.

Awaiting the judicial process

As these cases work through the court system, Falgatter said he has appealed the UNF suspension and is working toward getting his client back in school online or in person.

But UNF officials say they cannot comment on any investigation into a student, or disciplinary actions involving them, due to privacy laws.

"The university takes allegations of sexual misconduct with utmost seriousness," according to their statement. "It has a comprehensive process to provide supportive measures to complainants, a thorough investigation and due process rights to the accused."

