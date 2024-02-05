Sex charge dropped against Canton man nabbed by 814 Pred Hunters group; plea reached

CANTON ‒ A sex crime charge against a man snared last fall by an online vigilante group didn't quite stick.

The 35-year-old Canton man has been in Stark County Jail since his arrest at a city park in October. A grand jury indictment on an attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charge soon followed.

But there were legal questions with the case.

For starters, there never was a real, living minor.

The person the man had communicated with online for months was an adult decoy from a Pennsylvania group, 814 Pred Hunters, not a 13-year-old girl he showed up to meet at Harmont Park. While Ohio law allows law enforcement officers to pose as potential underage victims, it doesn't extend that privilege to civilians.

And authorities would have to rely, at least in part, on evidence the vigilante group itself had collected.

"We always had a little concern," said Daniel Petricini, an assistant Stark County prosecutor, who brought the case.

That's one reason he and the man's attorney, Paul Kelley, reached an agreement on Thursday. The sex charge was dropped. Instead, Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett accepted the man's guilty plea to a charge of possessing criminal tools.

814 Pred Hunters arrest in Canton: Was a crime committed?

The defendant was sentenced to 120 days in jail ― and was credited with 111 days already behind bars.

Kelley had filed a motion asking the judge to toss out the indictment and statements his client made to police. He argued the man hadn't broken any law.

He wrote it would be akin to "a man with poor eyesight shoots and kills a deer in his yard because he thought it was his wife, whom he was angered by — and thus therefore he should be charged and convicted with her attempted murder for killing a deer."

Canton Police

Kelley also referred to similar 814 Pred Hunter cases in Pennsylvania, which had been charged as crimes last year but then dismissed after a judge there ruled no crime had been committed.

"I condemn the vigilante group ... as I believe they are trying to take the law into their own hands for their own misguided purposes," Kelley told the Repository. "Which include in past cases uploading these so-called 'sting videos' to the internet for purposes (of) entertainment and clout."

Law enforcement work is best left to police

Petricini agreed sting operations are best left to trained law enforcement officers.

Not only can they be dangerous, he said, but police are bound by investigatory rules. That means evidence they collect usually is admissible in court, unlike what's collected by vigilantes.

Petricini said he realized he'd ultimately have to address legal questions such as entrapment, or the fact 814 Pred Hunters may have provided Canton Police only damning pieces of evidence.

Kelley said the plea deal is a sound resolution because the judge may have decided not to dismiss the case. Petricini said he was confident at first because the man admitted everything to police that night, but he now agrees the plea was the best outcome.

The prosecutor said vigilante groups should contact police up front to see if they can assist, rather than act as police themselves.

"Their heart, I think, is in the right place," he said.

Petricini said the man is an immigrant lacking permanent legal status. On his arrest report, the man stated he was from Mexico. Petricini said that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had been notified.

