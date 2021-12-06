Sex and the City’s Chris Noth says he was ‘not happy’ about Kim Cattrall’s criticisms of Sarah Jessica Parker

Chris Noth has weighed in on the feud between his Sex and the City co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Cattrall has long distanced herself from the role of Samantha in the franchise, declaring in 2017 that she had moved on from the character.

She also said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in a third Sex and the City movie.

Cattrall went further in February 2018, following the death of her brother Chris. After Parker wrote a comment of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram, Cattrall called her “cruel” and posted a photo of a message that read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

Parker has always denied falling out with Cattrall and has insisted she doesn’t dislike her co-star.

In a new interview in The Guardian, Noth said of Cattrall: “I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close.”

He added: “I liked her, I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

Noth, who played Parker’s love interest Mr Big in the series and films, said he doesn’t “like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty”. He continued: “I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

Noth is starring alongside Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the Sex and the City reboot series, And Just Like That, which begins in the UK on Sky Comedy and on streaming service NOW from 9 December 2021.